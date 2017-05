Nejc gets creative in his home resort of Vogel, Slovenia, with a bunch of jibbing as the resort prepares to close its doors for the summer…

Last days of the season on Vogel resort Slovenia

Riding by Nejc Ferjan

Filming: Mitja Legat @legitfilms Additional filming: Dejan Hodzic, Jure Pavliha

Editing: Nejc Ferjan

Song: Ruby Haunt – Strangers

Thanks for the support: Ashbury eyewear, HOWL gloves, Nitro snowboards, L1 outerwear, UNION bindings, Vans.