Hippin' N Rippin' Closed Donovaly - Onboard Magazine

Donovaly, in the Czech Republic, had closed its doors to the paying public for the season but shaper Ján Tatarka and his crew wanted one more day in the sun. Pushing together what remained of the snow, they crafted a kicker/quarter/hip combo and set about slaying it in the spring slush.

