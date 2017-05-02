Hippin' N Rippin' Closed Donovaly - Onboard Magazine

Hippin’ N Rippin’ Closed Donovaly

Donovaly, in the Czech Republic, had closed its doors to the paying public for the season but shaper Ján Tatarka and his crew wanted one more day in the sun. Pushing together what remained of the snow, they crafted a kicker/quarter/hip combo and set about slaying it in the spring slush.

Riders: Zoltán Strcuľa, Lukáš Droppa, Zuzka Medlová, Matej Dolník, Matej Nedorolík, Dušan Bízik, Boris Karolčík, Janko Tatarka, Tomáš Murgáč, Tomáš Južan
Cinematography – Peter Čaja, Tomáš Južan, Valigura
Drone Pilot – Tomáš Valigura, Tomáš Južan
Edit by – Peter Čaja

Boris Karolčík Donovaly Dušan Bízik Janko Tatarka Lukáš Droppa Matej Dolník Matej Nedorolík Tomáš Južan Tomáš Murgáč zoltan strcul'a Zuzka Medlová

