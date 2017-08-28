Fat & Furious x Mt Hood - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Fat & Furious x Mt Hood

Watch as Fat & Furious brothers Abbe and Theo Hjellström finally make their pilgrimage to the snowboarding summer Mecca of Mt Hood and the High Cascasde Snowboard Camp, and bring their well-known creativity to the inclines of the Oregon volcano.

If you’re a snowboarder you need to ride Mt Hood in the summer. The place is a blistering hub of core shredding, with a killer setup or two (the HCSC park you have to be a camper to ride but the public park is still tight), pros from all over the planet tearing shit up, and most excellent Cobra Dogs waiting at the bottom to heal your hunger. Though the experience is a little unlike what we’re used to in Europe (being in the US, you have to play by some more stringent rules) but nevertheless a summer mission here should be on every rider’s bucket list.

As a clearly hyped Abbe says, “We fucking made it to the Holy Volcano & High Cascade! Finally!”

Edit by: Abbe
Actors: Abbe Hjellström, Theo Hjellström, Colton Carroll, Conor Carroll, Markus Östman

Share

Topics:

Abbe Hjellström Colton Carroll Conor Carroll fat & furious fat and furious markus ostman Mount Hood Mt. Hood Theo Hjellström

Related Articles

Rider Parts

Flashback - Backstrom, Klocker & Haller in Isenseven's Kaleidoscope

Park, pow, pipe, urban, and some of the most intense Yo-Yo battling seen since the 1980s in this three-way part from Isenseven's 2011 movie, Kaleidoscope.

Flashback - Backstrom, Klocker & Haller in Isenseven's Kaleidoscope
Talking Points

The Question - Influences

“Which rider influenced you most as a kid and why?”

The Question - Influences
Crew Edits

DomeTrash - Living Room

The DomeTrash boys scored the keys to a private session at their local fridge, and proceeded to litter the slope with a bunch of old...

DomeTrash - Living Room
Crew Edits

Bent Metal Bindings Team Own HCSC

The best Hood edit of this summer?

Bent Metal Bindings Team Own HCSC
Rider Parts

Clemens Millauer - SUMMER MIXTAPE 2017

Clemo brought the heat this summer!

Clemens Millauer - SUMMER MIXTAPE 2017
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production