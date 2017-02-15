Ethan Morgan and Co. Penetrate America! - Onboard Magazine

Ethan Morgan and Co. Penetrate America!

Another turbo-boarding instalment of Ethan Morgan’s Intergalactic Park Edits has finally hit the internet, and Episode 4 sees Ethan, Flo Corzelius and Max Zebe take a trip to Trumptopia…

Episode IV of the travels to the forbidden land Murca on Ethan Morgan’s Intergalactic quest.

This masterpiece filmed and edited by the one and only master Marco Morandi, it was. On this journey, the young rebel fleet of Flo Corzelius, Max Zebe and Ethan Morgan fly with the Millenium Neffcon through the western cali district to reach the bases of Neffland at Boreal, the Great Mammoth Mountain, Mt. High and the Big Bear. There they convince the civilians that the new imperator is evil, so they all go on a giant protest against him forcing him to open the giant anti-immigrant forcefield, for now…

Spacetastic thanks to the Sponsors Monster Energy, Bataleon Snowboards, Switchback Bindings, Planet Sports and Neff Clothing for the support of the force.

Topics:

ethan morgan Ethan Morgan’s Intergalactic Park Edits flo corzelius max zebe

