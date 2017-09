Electric’s 2018 line of goggles has just hit stores, so to celebrate they’ve fired out this edit of their team being shockingly good at snowboarding.

Let your jaws hit the ground as Ståle and an all-star cast of homies bring the heat to the parks of Perisher and Thredbo.

How close can a filmer get to two of shredding's dopest jumpers?

Ståle Sandbech kindly lent compatriot (and human snowboard video game) Marcus Kleveland his filmer for a top to bottom through the Perisher park. Mind. Blown.

Down tools and watch this collection of Marcus Kleveland's greatest hits from the past year. HAMMER TIME.

Gimbal God lifts the curtain on One Lines with Marcus Kleveland. Turns out they ain't that easy...

