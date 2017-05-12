DON IBK SHREDS PARADISE - BEAR MOUNTAIN - Onboard Magazine

DON IBK SHREDS PARADISE – BEAR MOUNTAIN

Michi Schatz – aka The DON IBK – rips it up at the North American snowboard paradise of Bear Mountain…

Our boy Michi pranged his ACL pretty good back in February – heal up quick, G! –
but shortly before this injury he hit up California for a li’l while and lapped the hell out of Bear’s park. Now he’s dropped this edit from his time there, and it’s full of the thugged out jibbing he’s made his name with.

“Shredding everyday a nice park perfect shape good people best vibes. CALI LIFE.”

