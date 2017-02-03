DomeTrash - Show Up - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

DomeTrash – Show Up

The flatlanders at DomeTrash are back with another dose of high-octane indoor jibbing. 

When it comes to getting technical on rails, young uns raised in the frigid halls of indoor snow slopes have always stood out. There’s just something about having your options ‘limited’ to spur progression on what you’ve got. And when even the biggest fridges would struggle to squeeze in a kicker of any noteworthy size, it’s inevitably to the metal that attentions will turn.

The DomeTrash crew have been pumping out increasingly impressive jib edits on the semi-regs for over a year, and show no sign of slowing down with their latest assault on the Dutch domes.

