DomeTrash Do Ice Mountain - Onboard Magazine

The DomeTrash crew are back at it, gearing up for another summer spent shralping through the Dutch domes with this edit from the Ice Mountain park opening session.

It has been a while since we posted something but we are working on some dome projects! Ice Mountain (Kevin’s homebase) had their summerpark opening and a few of us went to shoot a video. It was way too much fun, and we probably didn’t film enough, so we just made a fun-to-watch video. Hope you’ll enjoy it!

Rider in order of appearance: Reno Langelaar (opener/ender, green hoodie), Kevin Ignacia (bs nosepress back 3 out), Jordi Spa, Bart Falhaber , Kevin Trammer, Reno again