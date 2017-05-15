DomeTrash Do Ice Mountain - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

DomeTrash Do Ice Mountain

The DomeTrash crew are back at it, gearing up for another summer spent shralping through the Dutch domes with this edit from the Ice Mountain park opening session.

It has been a while since we posted something but we are working on some dome projects! Ice Mountain (Kevin’s homebase) had their summerpark opening and a few of us went to shoot a video. It was way too much fun, and we probably didn’t film enough, so we just made a fun-to-watch video. Hope you’ll enjoy it!

Rider in order of appearance: Reno Langelaar (opener/ender, green hoodie), Kevin Ignacia (bs nosepress back 3 out), Jordi Spa, Bart Falhaber , Kevin Trammer, Reno again

Share

Topics:

Bart Falhaber Dome Trash DomeTrash Ice Mountain jordi spa Kevin Ignacia kevin trammer reno langelaar

Related Articles

Crew Edits

Rip Curl Team Search Chile

From walking the streets of Santiago in full shred gear to the top of a pristine mountain peak in just 15 minutes? Rip Curl's team...

Rip Curl Team Search Chile
Crew Edits

Torgeir Bergrem - One Line in Corvatsch

Bergrem puts down a line lit up with straight fire. That last alley oop 5 transfer, tho...

Torgeir Bergrem - One Line in Corvatsch
Crew Edits

Icelanders and Locals Lap Springtime Tirilparken

A couple of Icelandic cats hopped over the Atlantic to hit up Norway's Tirilparken with the homies. Late-season laps and goodtimes ahead!

Icelanders and Locals Lap Springtime Tirilparken
Crew Edits

TOMS PETRUSEVICS - 1617 SEASON EDIT

This Latvian kid has one solid sack of stunts!

TOMS PETRUSEVICS - 1617 SEASON EDIT
Crew Edits

Hemsedal Hot Laps with Alek Klerud & Kenneth Nygaard

The Hell Cabinet boys are back with another 'Bakkestart' - hill start in Norwegian - with Alek Klerud and Kenneth Nygaard lapping the Hemsedal park...

Hemsedal Hot Laps with Alek Klerud & Kenneth Nygaard
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production