DomeTrash Do Deux Alpes - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

DomeTrash Do Deux Alpes

Check what went down when the DomeTrash boys broke loose from their flatland fridges and boosted south to Les Deux Alpes…

Les Deux Alpes is one of the last resorts in Europe that is offering a beautiful summerpark full of jibs and sidehits. Kasper and Quint headed there too see how life is up there and it seems to be pretty great.

Vive la France!

Topics:

Bart Falhaber DomeTrash jake simpson Janko Joe Simpson kasper de zoete les 2 alpes les deux alpes Quint Kroondijk sparrow knox

Related Articles

Crew Edits

Toni Kerkelä x Les 2 Alpes

Our boy Toni Kerkelä put on a stripey top, bought a baguette and headed to France to rip up the Les 2 Alpes glacier at...

Toni Kerkelä x Les 2 Alpes
Crew Edits

White Addiction Ep. 2 - More 2 Alpes Summer Ripping

Homeboy Kevin Marchal is back with the second of his Les 2 Alpes-based summer shred series - White Addiction. Buncha fine jib and jump ripping...

White Addiction Ep. 2 - More 2 Alpes Summer Ripping
Crew Edits

White Addiction Episode 1 - New Summer Series from Les 2 Alpes

Les 2 Alpes is on FIRE right now. Check the latest bit of local lapping from the homies.

White Addiction Episode 1 - New Summer Series from Les 2 Alpes
Crew Edits

ASHBURY DEMO • Les Deux Alpes

An all-star cast of Ashbury Eyewear's Euro team descended on the Les 2 Alpes glacier last week for a spot of mountain-based jib-jitsu.

ASHBURY DEMO • Les Deux Alpes
European News

Da Camp Set To Light Up Les 2 Alpes

Starting 1 July, the Da Camp boys will take over the Les 2 Alpes summer snowpark for four weeks of guaranteed goodtime shredding, coaching from...

Da Camp Set To Light Up Les 2 Alpes
