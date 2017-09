Flatland crew friends Dome Trash and Daily Chaos teamed up recently to create some fridge-based gold dust. Behold!

All the homies teamed up to make a 9-man strong crew and shoot a banger video. What’s the last time you saw a backside 270 on a downflatdown rail?

Music:

Opus 40 – Mercury Rev

Falling down stairs – Distractor

IG:

@dometrash

@dailychaos

Filming by Willie Albert and Jacco Bos

Edit by Kasper de Zoete

Thanks to:

Skidome Terneuzen

Jacco’s parents