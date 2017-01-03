Deep White Cut - From Hokkaido to Riksgränsen - Onboard Magazine

Deep White Cut – From Hokkaido to Riksgränsen

A short snowboard film from Hokkaido and Riksgränsen with Viktor Björnström, Anton Forsén and Kajsa Määttä riding an absolute shit-ton of pow…

Snowboarding has changed for me over the years. It seems like I nowadays can find the same joy in a couple of turns as in stomping a trick I’ve never landed before, and maybe that’s why this short film ended up the way it did.

Without a plan for a film project the camera wasn’t brought very often last season, but when it was, it was mostly during days with really good snow conditions, days when every turn makes you laugh.

This film is all about surfing the snow and making those deep white cuts, to the tunes of my own music creation.

/Viktor

Anton Forsén hokkaido Kajsa Määttä riksgransen viktor björnström

production