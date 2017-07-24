Danny Davis & Friends at Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

Danny Davis & Friends at Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational 2017

Bode Merrill’s Mini Pipe Invitational up on Mt Hood is always awesome. Dialling down the size of the walls to double up the amount of fun, this goodtime get together always sees a buncha pros roll up to cut loose in the old school stunt ditch. This year was no different, and in this edit from Scott Barber you have the likes of Danny Davis, Louie Vito, Nils Mindnich and more bringing some crazy combos to the Mini Pipe. And Crab Grab win marketing for 2017…

The Bode Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational at Mount Hood, Summer 17. High energy, good times with Danny Davis, Nils Mindnich, Chas Guldemond, Max Warbington, Louie Vito and others.

Film:
Scott Barber
Aaron Hooper
Edit:
Scott Barber

Music:
Poets of Rhythm – More Mess On My Thing

Topics:

chas guldemond danny davis louie vito Max Warbington Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational Mt. Hood Nils Mindnich

