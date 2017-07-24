Danny Davis & Friends at Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Bode Merrill’s Mini Pipe Invitational up on Mt Hood is always awesome. Dialling down the size of the walls to double up the amount of fun, this goodtime get together always sees a buncha pros roll up to cut loose in the old school stunt ditch. This year was no different, and in this edit from Scott Barber you have the likes of Danny Davis, Louie Vito, Nils Mindnich and more bringing some crazy combos to the Mini Pipe. And Crab Grab win marketing for 2017…

Film:

Scott Barber

Aaron Hooper

Edit:

Scott Barber

Music:

Poets of Rhythm – More Mess On My Thing