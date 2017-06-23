Daily Chaos - Threesome .TOM.DYLAN.JACCO. - Onboard Magazine

These three amigos – Jacco Bos, Dylan Norder and Tom Hiendl – spent the second half of the past season ripping around Innsbruck. Though they were filming most of the sessions there was never enough to justify making an edit, but with the winter done and dusted Jacco revisited the footy and cut together this mini movie of the goodtimes…

Dylan Norder, Tom Hiendl and myself [Jacco Bos] saw ourselves riding all around Innsbruck the later half of last winter season. We were mostly just having a laugh and chill, ended up filming some stuff but never to our satisfaction for single edits. After the season was over, without publishing anything last winter. I ended up looking through the shots and wanting to make a mini movie out of it.

So: Multiple parks around Innsbruck area, additional riders/friends that were around, some tunes and a bunch of fun.

This is our season-edit/mini movie.

Riders:

Dylan Norder

Tom Hiendl

Jacco Bos

Friends:

Lorenzo Peeters

Lorenz Vyslozil

Martin Brandauer

Ben Theunissen

Sofia (Klaus)

Film & Edit: Jacco Bos

Music :

6LACK – Ex Calling instrumental

Dorothy – After Midnight

KONGOS – Kids these days

DOPE LEMON – Marinade

Thanks to the sane crew & Goshred for the great sessions at Rinn and Nordkette.

Thanks to all park shapers!