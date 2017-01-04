CRÉTINS DES ALPES / HAPPY GO LUCKY: CHAPTER 4 - BAKER - Onboard Magazine

The latest in Almo Film’s Cretins des Alpes/Happy Go Lucky minimovie series is all about Baker, baby… until rain makes the boys’ trip a little more freestyle than planned

French homies Mat Crepel, Thomas Delfino and Sylvain Bourbousson made it over to the legendary Mt Baker last season but unfortunately got fully skunked with the weather. Never ones to throw the towel in easily, Crepel takes the crew to his longtime sponsors Mervin, load up on surfboards for a bit of ocean time, then blitz up to the local mountain for some slush shred.

With conditions improving slightly it’s back to Baker for the Legendary Baker Banked Slalom, where Mat shows his mastery of all things snowboard by taking the win at one of the most prestigious contests around. If there was ever any doubt about the value riders place on performing well here, it’s more than clear when you see La Crepe stressing at the end…