The Crap Show 2017 - Final Episode - Onboard Magazine

The Crap Show 2017 - Final Episode

Crew Edits

The Crap Show 2017 – Final Episode

The last episode of this year’s edition of the Crap Show drops late, but serves as a much needed hyper for the coming winter of lapping P60!

You thought the 16/17 Crap Show season was all done after we rolled out the “outtakes” clip last week? Think again. We’re back with one more for you to get your winter stoke levels up. Crap Show #8 is an essential whirlwind of pipe slashing, park cruising, P60 destroying madness – featuring a colourful cast of some of your favourite LAAX locals and frequent visitors, such as James Niederberger, Max Buri, Severin Van Der Meer, Moritz Thoenen, Yung Doli, and Florian Fischer.

It’s never too early to start dreaming about winter again, hell, some of us do it all summer long. For the meanwhile enjoy the final Crap Show of the 16/17 season and let it fuel your excitement for next winter. Don’t worry, it’s just around the corner!

Riders: Gabriele Torriani, James Niederberger, Dave Djité, Severin Van Der Meer, Luca Kuppelwieser, Max Buri, Moritz Thönen, Lucas Baume aka Young Doli, Florian Fischer

