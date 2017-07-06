Cool Down In Ice Mountain - Onboard Magazine

Cool Down In Ice Mountain
6th July 2017
Kevin Trammer and Bram Muylle fully shut down the Ice Mountain park.
30°C outside, so time to cool down. Kevin Trammer and Bram Muylle destroy the indoor snowpark at Ice Mountain.
Shout-out to Snapback Shapecrew for the snowpark.
Camera & Edit: Laurent Garré
Music: ASAP Rocky – Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2
