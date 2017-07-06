Cool Down In Ice Mountain - Onboard Magazine

Kevin Trammer and Bram Muylle fully shut down the Ice Mountain park.

30°C outside, so time to cool down. Kevin Trammer and Bram Muylle destroy the indoor snowpark at Ice Mountain.

Shout-out to Snapback Shapecrew for the snowpark.

Camera & Edit: Laurent Garré

Music: ASAP Rocky – Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2