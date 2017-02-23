Cold Wave Ep. 1 - Onboard Magazine

The BangingBees boys kick off a new series set in the Chamrousse Sunsetpark…

Chamrousse Sunsetpark next to Grenoble in France, is one of the funniest snowpark we know and we thought it deserves his own web series. Thanks to our partners Vans, Electric, Monster Energy, MerciDistillery and Chamrousse, we are finally doing a 3 episodes project name Coldwave.

Despite the lack of snow in the beginning of the season, here is our first episode featuring talented riders like Victor Daviet, Thomas Delfino, Félix Carlier, Pierre Scafidi, Lionel Simon, Théo Duparc, Tristan Hamel, Lucas Poullet, Sofian Gobillot and Basile Rameau. Stay tuned for Coldwave episode 2 in a few weeks.

Filmed & edited by Lionel Simon & Théo Duparc

Produced by Julien Mounier