Circum Volution - Chapter 2: White Faces - Onboard Magazine

Circum Volution - Chapter 2: White Faces

Crew Edits

Circum Volution – Chapter 2: White Faces

The second installment of Rad Movie Production’s movie Circum Volution is all about that cherry cherry. Can it stop being spring in February now please?

In the second chapter of Circum Volution ‘White Faces’ (2/4) the crew is going for some serious powder-snorkeling! It’s all about sprays, steep lines and air-time! Enjoy the Show!

STARRING: William Arnold, Yannick Imboden, Pierre Clivaz, Jonas Zbinden, Roberto Zumstein, Ariana Bellwald, Tim Basler, Markus Stoffel, Valentin Zimmermann, Matthias Schwestermann, Jannick Jungo and Friends

EDITOR:
Janis Perren

Topics:

circum volution rad movie production

production