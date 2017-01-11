Circum Volution - Alpine Spring - Onboard Magazine

Circum Volution – Alpine Spring

Check the first chapter drop from RAD Movie Production’s new film…

The first chapter of “Circum Volution” shows the crew enjoying themselves at some slushy sessions in the Alpine Spring.

As always the crew takes a rather creative approach to the rugged alpine territory of Switzerland. Be ready to witness some rad riding on natural and DIY-Features you ain’t never seen before.

It’s all about: “Do more, of what you can, with what you have!”

‘Alpine Spring (1/4)’ is the first of four chapters of RAD Movie Production’s new movie ‘Circum Volution’

STARRING:
William Arnold, Yannick Imboden, Pierre Clivaz, Jonas Zbinden, Roberto Zumstein, Ariana Bellwald, Tim Basler, Markus Stoffel, Valentin Zimmermann, Matthias Schwestermann, Jannick Jungo and Friends

EDITOR:
Janis Perren

Topics:

Ariana Bellwald circum volution Jannick Jungo Jonas Zbinden Markus Stoffel Matthias Schwestermann Pierre Clivaz rad movie production Roberto Zumstein Tim Basler Valentin Zimmermann William Arnold Yannick Imboden

