Watch the Boyz N Toyz crew dropping into the new year with this rad little edit shot over the past few weeks. Happy new year fellas!

Always rad to watch some mellow cruising from the likes of Werni Stock, Mario Wanger and bosstrian Peter König!

“Happy 2017 from the boyz! This lil edit included riders Werni Stock, Tom Tramnitz, Mario Wanger, Simon Gruber, Benny Wetscher and Peter König!

Thanx to Absolut Park (Bernd Egger) !!

Camera: Lukas Riedl & the riders

Edit: luckyreel.eu“