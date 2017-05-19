Bonus Session 2017 - Sick Russian Jibbing From Denis Leontyev & Co. - Onboard Magazine

Each spring a buncha Russia’s best riders come together to send off the season in style with the Bonus Session, pulled together by bossman Danis Leontyev. 2017’s edition was firey as ever – see for yourself in this highlight edit!

Roza Khutor Resort in Sochi hosted the 2017 Bonus Session the other week, and was blessed with five days of almost perfect weather for the assembled riders to lap a banging park set up. With a bunch of different all gold features filling the park and a host of different options, the riding was off the chain!