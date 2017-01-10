Bonfire X Absolut Park - Onboard Magazine

Absolut Park is looking pretty damn tasty right now! Check the Bonfire Euro team making the best of the perfect parks in this rad little edit.

Featuring the Werni Stock, Mario Wanger, Gabor Abonyi, Maxi Preissinger,

There’s little doubt in our minds that Absolut Park at Flachauwinkl is one of the finest snowparks in Europe, and we’ve been seeing some solid footage coming out of there over the past few weeks. With more snow on the forecast, we’re sure it’ll only be getting better as the season progresses.