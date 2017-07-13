Blue Tomato Dachstein Summer Gathering - Onboard Magazine

The boys and girls of the Blue Tomato team linked up for a tasty team gathering on the Dachstein glacier; a stone’s throw from the store’s HQ in Schladming…

The #bluetomatoteam gathers around our home mountain the Dachstein glacier every year for the team gathering. Anna Gasser, Clemens Millauer, Mario Kaeppeli and many more came together to chill and ride!

From Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Slovenia, the riders came flocking in to Blue Tomato’s hometown of Schladming for the annual Blue Tomato Teamgathering 2017. Staying at the lovely TUI Blue Pulse, everyone was well rested for a day of perfect summershred at Superpark Dachstein!

Riders in order of appearance:

Anna Gasser, Jay Scherzinger (Blue Tomato Shop Zürich), Dominik Wagner, Bene Hofer (Blue Tomato Shop Rosenheim), Lorenz Vyslozil (Blue Tomato Shop Innsbruck), Flo Galler, Mario Kaeppeli, Clemens Millauer, Mathias Weißenbacher