Bent Metal Bindings Team Own HCSC - Onboard Magazine

Bent Metal Bindings Team Own HCSC

The best Hood edit of this summer?

Bent Metal have been going hard with their team program of late, and this summer nigh-on the entire crew powered up to Mt Hood for a buncha bro boarding at HCSC. There’s an onslaught of fire and fury in this, the likes of which even Donald Trump would find hard to imagine, so click on play, enjoy the silence and the noise.

BMBWxHCSC

“What kind of burrito you thinking?” “Maybe Chicken.” 
A look at the ebb and flow of a High Cascade Snowboard Camp session with the BMBW team. 

Featuring: Forest Bailey, Sean Genovese, Brandon Reis, Max Warbington, Phil Hansen, Ted Borland, Ryan Paul, Matteo Soltane, Jesse Burtner, Dave Marx, Alex Lopez.

Music: “MTA” by Flowers of Evil derangedrecords.bandcamp.com 
Filmed and edited by: Sean Lucey 
Additional filming by: Jesse Burtner and Dave Marx

Alex Lopez brandon reis Dave Marx forest bailey High Cascade Summer Camps Jesse Burtner Matteo Soltane Max Warbington Mount Hood Mt. Hood Phil Hansen ryan paul sean genovese ted borland

