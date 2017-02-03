BangingBees x Electric - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

BangingBees x Electric

Tasty pow and park ripping from the French Electric crew. Yummm.

Riders: Arthur Longo, Olivier Gittler, Thomas Chassagne, Julien Rochette, Damien Rousse, Antoine Baduel, Benoit Thomas-Javid, Pierrot Scafidi, Anto Brotto and Louis Labertrande.

Anto Brotto Antoine Baduel arthur longo Benoit Thomas-Javid Damien Rousse Julien Rochette olivier gittler Pierrot Scafidi Thomas Chassagne

production