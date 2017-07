Plenty of good shit’s been popping of in Folgefonna recently, and the Bad Plans boys were there to capture the slushy slaying…

More Fonna action featuring Kristoffer Lerånd, Joonas Eloranta, Tobias Himmelstrup, Kenneth Kolstad, Jessi Blackwell, Eirik Nesse, Didric Lothe, Anders Karlsen, Jørgen Formo, Stian Karlsen, Markus Rustad, Simon Houlind & Alexander Klerud.

Filmed and edited by Andreas Grong.

Additional filming by Sigurd Lindquist, Stian Karlsen, Alexsander Klerud & Joonas Eloranta