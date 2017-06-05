Bad Plans - Fonna 2017 - Onboard Magazine

As plans go, Fonna spring shredding ain't the worst
As far as we’re concerned, as long as you’re snowboarding your plans can’t have been that bad. That goes double for snowboarding at Folgefonna, Norway – still one of the all-time destinations you could hope to go to for out of season shredding.
