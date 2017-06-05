Bad Plans - Fonna 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Bad Plans – Fonna 2017

As plans go, Fonna spring shredding ain't the worst

As far as we’re concerned, as long as you’re snowboarding your plans can’t have been that bad. That goes double for snowboarding at Folgefonna, Norway – still one of the all-time destinations you could hope to go to for out of season shredding.

The Bad Plans crew clearly know this, as this definitely ain’t their first rodeo out there, this year sneaking laps with Kristoffer Lerånd, Øivind Fykse, Thomas Hübert and Jessi Blackwell. The park looks prime as always, plus there are tonnes of cool spine features on the glacier due to the insane snowfall Northern Norway had once again this winter. Bad Plans sometimes equal great ideas.

Share

Topics:

Bad Plans Jessi Blackwell Kristoffer Lerand Oivind Fykse Thomas Hübert

Related Articles

Crew Edits

Bad Plans - Open Klasse

Epic spot of Norwegian springboarding from an all-time crew of Scandi badmen!

Bad Plans - Open Klasse
Crew Edits

THE LA RIVER FAMILYFIGHT   Hits Norway

Team tour of awesomeness as the LA River gang blitz Norway...

THE LA RIVER FAMILYFIGHT   Hits Norway
Crew Edits

RK1's Epic Hovden Session

Springtime last year the RK1 crew - Ståle Sandbech, Alek Østreng, Len Jørgensen and friends - hit up an ultra-dope setup in Hovden for their...

RK1's Epic Hovden Session
Full Movies

Benchpress The Movie

The humble bench hits new highs - this is unmissable.

Benchpress The Movie
Crew Edits

Bad Plans at Tirilparken

The Bad Plans homies hit up the Tiril park over easter, and took the park setup to pieces...

Bad Plans at Tirilparken
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production