Antti Autti's Arctic Lights Line - Onboard Magazine

A big fan of the relatively untapped big mountain potential hidden away in the Arctic north of Europe, Antti Autti’s spent most of his winter chasing storms in the northern most regions of Finland and Sweden for his new project – Arctic Lights. Here’s a sneak peek of a line from a recent trip to Swedish Lapland…

“Here is new video for my project. Made more documentary style and it’s b-roll footy. It still shows pretty well that the project will have some cool stuff since we had to cut this stuff out. This was filmed in Swedish Lapland just week ago…” – Antti.