Anthony Indawood - REVULSION - Halux Visions - Onboard Magazine

Anthony’s one of the fresh breed of flatland dome rats, and along with his homie at Halux Visions he cooked up this dope indoor edit. Anyone that uses a Spinal Tap tune deserves extra props with chili sauce on top. Take a bow, boys!
Shot and edited by Halux Visions.
http://www.haluxvisions.com
