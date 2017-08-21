Anthony Indawood - REVULSION - Halux Visions - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Anthony Indawood – REVULSION – Halux Visions

Anthony’s one of the fresh breed of flatland dome rats, and along with his homie at Halux Visions he cooked up this dope indoor edit. Anyone that uses a Spinal Tap tune deserves extra props with chili sauce on top. Take a bow, boys!

Shot and edited by Halux Visions.
http://www.haluxvisions.com

Share

Topics:

Anthony Indawood

Related Articles

Crew Edits

Bent Metal Bindings Team Own HCSC

The best Hood edit of this summer?

Bent Metal Bindings Team Own HCSC
Crew Edits

Denis Leontyev's Euro Road Trip

One of Russia's best know riders loads up his whip and cruises 5000 km round Europe, shutting down Kaunertal, Dachstein and Snowworld's indoor halls...

Denis Leontyev's Euro Road Trip
Crew Edits

Salomon Snowboards - Summer Vibes - HCSC

An all-star cast of Salomon rippers from the four corners of Spaceship Earth congregated at Mount Hood a few weeks back and tore the HCSC...

Salomon Snowboards - Summer Vibes - HCSC
Crew Edits

White Addiction - Episode 3

Ultra low tide in Les 2 Alpes didn't stop these local rippers tearing up a snowpark made of more glacial ice than snow...

White Addiction - Episode 3
Crew Edits

Bad Plans - Fonna III

The Bad Plans boys' third and final Fonna edit of the summer is one to get your eyeballs on, mos def!

Bad Plans - Fonna III
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production