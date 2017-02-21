Anna Gasser Slays Absolut Park - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

Anna Gasser Slays Absolut Park

Anna Gasser is daaaamn good. Watch her put the smackdown on the Absolut Park…

The thing about Anna is, yeah, she’s blessed with a whole bunch of natural talent and the kinda spatial awareness you get from from years spent doing gymnastics as a kid, but the girl is also not shy of going all-in to up her game – as that brutal face slap trying a back 10 double in this attests.

Though 2016 was a rough one in terms of injuries, it looks like she’s getting back to her best so we wouldn’t be surprised to see a boatload more bangers from Gasser in 2017.

