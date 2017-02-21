Anna Gasser Slays Absolut Park - Onboard Magazine

Anna Gasser is daaaamn good. Watch her put the smackdown on the Absolut Park…

The thing about Anna is, yeah, she’s blessed with a whole bunch of natural talent and the kinda spatial awareness you get from from years spent doing gymnastics as a kid, but the girl is also not shy of going all-in to up her game – as that brutal face slap trying a back 10 double in this attests.

Though 2016 was a rough one in terms of injuries, it looks like she’s getting back to her best so we wouldn’t be surprised to see a boatload more bangers from Gasser in 2017.