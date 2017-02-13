292crew's Smokki Mixtape - Onboard Magazine

The 292crew just hooked up Santeri Uimonen – aka Smokki – into their fold of Finnish funboarders. Check his Smokki skills…
We have a new guy in 292crew. He’s name is Santeri Uimonen, better known as Smokki.
He’s an homie from a long time and been killing it the couple last years so it was a natural choice to take him with us. He had a banger season last year, from jumping roof gaps to nailing some of the craziest tricks we saw last season from our crew.
