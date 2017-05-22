292 Crew Do Wappulounas - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

292 Crew Do Wappulounas

For many years, every first of May weekend Wappulounas has been drawing together riders from Finland and beyond for this season-ender bender to rule them all. 292 Crew hit Wappulounas with the homies, scored pow, ripped the park and sent off the season in STYLE… 

The first of May at Ruka Ski Resort is something that every human being should experience during their lifetime, no joke. That’s like the Boss fight of the season, gathering the whole snowboarding scene of Finland to wrap up the season and go all crazy. That shit is called WAPPULOUNAS and this edit is taking you as close to the vibes from our point of view of the event as you can get without attendance.
THANK YOU WAPPULOUNAS 

Video: Anton Kiiski
Filming: Tuukka Korhonen, Anton Kiiski, 292CREW
Riders: Aapo Enqvist, Anton Kiiski, Tatu Toivanen, Rene Rinnekangas, Riko Rinnekangas, Mikko Rehnberg, Nooa Risku, Joel Ahola, Antti Komulainen, Santeri Uimonen and Friends

Thank you for the music!
Joel Fausto & Illusion Orchestra

&

The Heartburns – Stay Away

Joel Ahola cranks a sunset Method. Photo: Tatu Toivanen
Smokki with a back tail. Photo: Tatu Toivanen
Aapo Engqvist pokes one. Photo: Tatu Toivanen
292 Crew feeling the Wappu love. Photo: Tatu Toivanen

Topics:

292 crew Aapo Enqvist Anton Kiiski Antti Komulainen Joel Ahola Mikko Rehnberg Nooa Risku Rene Rinnekangas Riko Rinnekangas ruka Santeri Uimonen Tatu Toivanen Wappulounas

