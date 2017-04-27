292 Crew Do Finnish Champs - Onboard Magazine

Check what the 292 CREW got up to when they hit up the Finnish Nationals. It was insane!
The Finnish Snowboard Championships were held in Levi in April 2017, and was blessed with good weather and great riding. The 292 Crew buzzed up there to get down, and aside from some solid contest ripping they managed to snag some funtime shred too.
