10 Year Old Marcy Grassis Ripping Mottolino Snowpark - Onboard Magazine

10 Year Old Marcy Grassis Ripping Mottolino Snowpark

This 10-year-old Italian can pull 5s and 7s, jibs like a G, and likes rock music. Whatta boss!

Is Italy going to become like the new Norway when it comes to rolling out an unfeasibly large number of talented snowboard kids? Perhaps not, but after 6-year-old Nico Bondi popped up on our radar a few weeks back here’s another miniman Italian that’s got some serious skills cooking.

Marcy Grassis is the kid’s name, and in this edit of him ripping about Mottolino Fun Mountain you’ll see him send it on the kickers and get tech on the jibs.

