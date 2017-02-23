10 x 10 x 10 - Eiki Helgason's Battle with a Monster 10-Kink - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

10 x 10 x 10 – Eiki Helgason’s Battle with a Monster 10-Kink

10 years, 10 days, 10 kinks… safe to say this rail took a while to nail. Eiki Helgason, you bad man!

There’s a 10-kink rail in Eiki’s hometown of Akureyri, Iceland that he first spotted 10 years ago. In that decade he’d spent a grand total of 9 days trying to nail its multi-buckled length to no avail. On the 10th day, Eiki rested… once he finally stomped it like it ain’t no thang.

eiki helgason island born

