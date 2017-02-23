Air + Style 2007 Munich Highlights - Onboard Magazine

Ten years on – would you believe it?

We stumbled on this footage from 2007’s Air + Style this week and thought it’d make a fitting throwback as 2017’s LA event closes out the tour for this year.

It comes from an age where triple corks (let alone quads) were still to be seen, and although the over-enthusiastic voiceover does kill the vibe a little, we thought this was well worth witnessing as a comparison point for how much things have changed.

The field also happens to comprise of some sick riders. Many of whom have now understandably moved on from the comp circuits, but all household names in our books. Nicolas Muller, Torstein Horgmo, Kevin Pearce, Eero Ettala, Heikki Sorsa, David Benedek, Danny Davis, Mikkel Bang, Gigi Ruf, Travis Rice, need we go on?