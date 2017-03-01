7th Annual Horsefeathers Nashan Mogul Slope Race Madness - Onboard Magazine

When else are there unexplained Super Mario themes, lassos, moguls, Nerf guns and this much mayhem all in one edit?

Horsefeathers take Mans Hedberg and Tyler Chorlton over to Nashan, China for their 7th annual Mogul Slope Race, which quickly descends into utter madness that resembles some kind of warped snowboarding version of British Bulldog.

The attendees all seem to be having a laugh however, and we can’t deny that although we don’t exactly know what was going on, this was worth having a chuckle at. Why not start up something similar near where you live?