13 Epic Summer Snowboard Edits - Onboard Magazine

13 Epic Summer Snowboard Edits

[The sunset shoot in High Cascade was all time. Halldor lays a front rodeo over some #earthporn. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi]

Summertime ain’t just about peacing out to the beach. Edits that start getting pumped out at this time of year might be bereft of face shots and pillow lines, but when it comes to mindbending park riding the forgiving slush of the summer months has given rise to some banging clips in recent years. Here are a selection of some of our all-time favourites.

Scroll down for a trip down summer snowboarding’s memory lane that should go some way towards convincing you to get on snow over the next few months…

Vimana Band Camp

Folgefonna’s glacier is one of the long-time European epicentres for summer riding, and when the Vimana crew paid it a visit they produced one of our favourite edits of recent summers.

DomeTrash

The flatland-dwelling fridge freaks of DomeTrash popped a couple of summers back, and kept our stoke levels topped up with their technical indoor jibbing. Make sure you peep the other DomeTrash edits

UP IN THE VALLEY 4 – PERISHER

Technically a winter edit, but this dropped in our summer and is off the chain – pretty much the sickest of a buncha sick Perisher edits in recent summer shred memory – so we’re totally claiming it.

Find Snowboarding – French Alps

Bjorn Leines follows Frenchman Thomas Delfino for a spot of summer splitboarding in the latter’s home mountains. The last shot is just epic – full-on lunarboarding!

Last Patch Standing

Though the features and the riding might not quite compare to that in the rest of the edits pulled together here, we have to give a shoutout to this Romanian dude, Viorel Corbu, for his sheer determination to keep riding. Bravo!

Hairy Scalps in in deux Alpes

Volcom rider Arthur Longo grew up in Les 2 Alpes so you know he’s got the spot on lock. As you probably guessed, when he and his fellow V-stoners rocked up last summer they blew the bloody doors off.

Hood Edits

2014 was when Hood edits exploded, and this is arguably the heaviest to date. Bonus ‘reading’ – a whole buncha crazy tricks from Mt Hood all in one place.

Discover Chile – Jake Blauvelt

Another edit that falls into the ‘technically not winter but we make the rules and we don’t care’ category is that time Jake Blauvelt finally scored the goods in Chile. Mesmerising.

Ducksjen Folgefonna Session

There have been a buncha rad Folgefonna summer edits in recent years – we feel a bit lame not putting the epic Fonna Funday Mondays in here – but we’re gonna roll with this one from back in the day coz Duckjen was the titties.

Rusty Toothbrush – Slashes & French Pashes

Rusty Toothbrush can always be relied on to bring it in from left field, and did just that when they hit up 2 Alpes. This is the teaser as the full edit is pretty long, but well worth a gander – check it out.

Spacewaves – Zermatt

The crew in charge of the park setup in the shadow of the famous Matterhorn have been stepping things up the past few summers, and the Swiss RAD Productions dudes took full advantage last year.

Tom Heindl & Co. Do Dachstein

The D-Stone is always a hub of summer Euroboarding activity – especially in the earlier months. Tom Heindl and his bros pitched up there last year and brought the fire!

Camp of Champions

The Whistler-based Camp of Champions have been running summer camps since god was a boy and their edits are always on point. We picked this one as it’s got Mark McMorris in, and he’s Canadian eh.

