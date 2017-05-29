13 Epic Summer Snowboard Edits - Onboard Magazine

[The sunset shoot in High Cascade was all time. Halldor lays a front rodeo over some #earthporn. Photo: Sami Tuoriniemi]

Summertime ain’t just about peacing out to the beach. Edits that start getting pumped out at this time of year might be bereft of face shots and pillow lines, but when it comes to mindbending park riding the forgiving slush of the summer months has given rise to some banging clips in recent years. Here are a selection of some of our all-time favourites.

Scroll down for a trip down summer snowboarding’s memory lane that should go some way towards convincing you to get on snow over the next few months…

Vimana Band Camp

Folgefonna’s glacier is one of the long-time European epicentres for summer riding, and when the Vimana crew paid it a visit they produced one of our favourite edits of recent summers.