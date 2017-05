Greece isn’t the first place that comes to mind for snowboarding, but this short roadtrip movie spotlights the unique Greek shred experience – and the country’s incredible landscape – masterfully.

ΛNILEON is a short film from a ten day RV trip exploring the beautiful landscapes of Northern Greece through snowboarding.

Shot on locations: Vasilitsa, 3-5 Pigadia, Chriso Elafi, Pisoderi, Lake Prespa

Cameras: Kostas Mandilas, Dimitris Maniatis

Edit: Dimitris Maniatis

Color: Namazu Films