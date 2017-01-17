Zillertal Välley Rälley Tour Stop 3 Ready to Hit Gerlos - Onboard Magazine

The Välley Rälley will descend on Gerlos from 21- 22 January 2017 for another weekend of am-focussed contest fun.

Winter’s finally hit the Zillertal. In all local snow parks, you can witness teams and riders training hard for the upcoming third Zillertal Välley Rälley tourstop hosted by Ride Snowboards these days. The next stage of the popular snowboard amateur series will go down on January 21st and 22nd 2017, at Snowpark Gerlos in the Zillertal Arena. Everyone can get involved in the freebie freestyle coaching sessions with the Ästhetiker or sign up for free avalanche safety workshops hosted by Billabong on the Coaching Day. Ride Snowboards will be offering the latest product for free demo/testing at Zillertal Arena. The start list for the open slopestyle contest already looks promising. The hunt for the crown has officially begun and a few spots are still up for grabs, sign up and get involved: www.valleyralley.at

Zillertal Välley Rälley. Photo: Gustav Ohlsson

On January 21st and 22nd, 2017, the Zillertal Välley Rälley hosted by Ride Snowboards Europe will take over the Snowpark Gerlos at Zillertal Arena. As usual, the Coaching Day will be under the banner of trainings. Beside freebie Freestyle Coachings with the Ästhetiker for everyone and Billabong avalanche safety workshops with certified mountain guides for all coaching participants, all teams will meet up at Snowpark Gerlos for an open training session with their coaches, parents and friends.

Zillertal Välley Rälley. Photo: Gustav Ohlsson

Also non-participants of the Zillertal Välley Rälley will get the chance to test the latest snowboards and bindings by Ride Snowboards for free at the Snowpark in Gerlos or just drop in for the Limbo RIDE, a fun “under the bar” limbo session and rake in goodies from Ride.

The Contest Day will be all about the crown, since the penultimate tourstop will be bringing up an indicatory change in the Overall Välley Rälley tour rankings. We´re expecting an exciting competition among the teams on the Uniqueparks.com setup in Gerlos. While all the stage winners will be celebrated amid the applause of the crowd, the best trick earns a complete snow outerwear outfit for the Billabong best trick award. Last, but not least, the “most impressive grom” out of all grom categories will be honored in front of the Välley Rälley family.

Zillertal Välley Rälley. Photo: Gustav Ohlsson

As for all tourstops, all competitors collect points in the World Snowboard Tour Ranking, if they have acquired their WST riders license, yet. The Välley Rälley further counts as a part of the Austria Cups by the N.ASA, New Austrian Snowboard Association.

No accommodation sorted, yet? You’d better hurry up, since Gerlos can be quite busy these days. Check www.zillertalarena.com for more info and booking.

Zillertal Välley Rälley. Photo: Gustav Ohlsson

Partners of the 3rd stage: Zillertal.at, Ride Snowboards, Billabong, Zillertal Arena, tourism association Zillertal Arena / Gerlos, N.ASA, Greenroom Mayrhofen, Black Eye, Dana Beanies, Uniqueparks.com

All info is also available at www.zillertalarena.com

Registration and updates at www.valleyralley.at