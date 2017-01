Seb Toots and Enni Rukajarvi post the highest scores in the Laax Open 2017 slopestyle semi finals.

Conditions couldn’t have been any better today at the 2017 edition of the Laax Open, with blue skies, warmer temperatures and a pristine course setting the scene for some heavy slopestyle semi final action.

Girl in the sky! Anna Gasser was looking very impressive today. Photo: Sam Oetiker

24 men and 12 women were to be cut to 12 and 6 respectively for finals – not an easy task for the judges, considering today’s ridiculously high standards.