Laax Open 2017: Max Parrot and Enni Rukajärvi Win Slopestyle Finals - Onboard Magazine

Women’s snowboarding is looking pretty damned healthy right now, and the girls were on fire – a few were mixing doubles and 9s into their equations, but slopestyle is judged on the whole run top to bottom, and when it came to marrying rails with technicality it was Finland’s Enni Rukajärvi who came out on top to snag her second BEO slope win – her last was when she announced herself back in 2010. Enni’s run was made up of a Boardslide Pretzel Out on the rail, a Switch Backside 180 Mute over the roller, continuing with a Frontside 7 Tailgrab, a Backside 5 Stale and a Cab 7 Stale on the kicker line before hitting the final jib feature, and this was enough to place her a point or so ahead of a strong-riding Anna Gasser in second, and Jamie Anderson in third.

Red Gerard.

It’s about now that the ‘Oh Canadas’ should start as the men’s finals was dominated by the maple leaf-loving boys from northern North America – the second year in a row that’s happened here. Max Parrot had his game together best and went all in on his last roll of the dice to put down a run that went like this: 50/50 to Backlip on the rail, a Backside Rodeo 900 over the roller, followed by a Cab Double 12 Mute, a Frontside Triple 1440 and a Backside Triple 16 Mute on the kicker line before finishing off in style on the end feature. Mark McMorris wound up in second place with Tyler Nicholson rounding out the podium.

Full results list can be viewed here.

The LAAX OPEN 2017 wraps up tomorrow with the Halfpipe Finals, which kick off in the surgically cut megapips starting at 1 pm. Don’t miss the live webcast on www.laax.com from 1:45 pm