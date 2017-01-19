Laax Open 2017: Iouri Podlatchikov and Chloe Kim Top Halfpipe Semi Finals - Onboard Magazine

Iouri Podladtchikov and Chloe Kim come out on top in the Laax Open 2017 halfpipe semi finals.

This year’s Laax Open is quickly turning into one of the sunniest in recent memory, with another picture-perfect bluebird day for the halfpipe semi finals. 24 men and 12 women battled it out for a spot in Saturday’s finals, and we were treated to some truly phenomenal riding from both sexes.

Iouri Podladtchikov, was on top form today, combining technical tricks with solid amplitude. Can he keep it together for finals? Photo: Sam Oetiker

Iouri Podladtchikov posted the highest score of the day in the men’s competition, with a run that included a huge backside air, frontside 900 tailgrab, and back to back frontside and cab double cork 1080s.