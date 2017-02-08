Grandvalira Total Fight 2017 - Incoming! - Onboard Magazine

Grandvalira Total Fight 2017 is incoming!

The thirteenth edition of the event will drop next month – coming to Andorra from the 24th to the 26th of March – with the major addition of a ladies comp alongside the already prolific men’s slopestyle now confirmed for this year.

Spanish ripper Queralt Castellet has already confirmed her attendance for the female rounds, but undoubtably as a World Snowboard Tour Elite event, Total Fight 2017 will be drawing in plenty more pros from around the world. Only time can tell, however, whether X Games big air champ and last year’s winner Max Parrot will be able to retain his title…

Peep the teaser for next month’s event above – and find more details, including the full schedule of events at El Tarter snow park below: