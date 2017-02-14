Vans Hi Standard Returns to Chamrousse for 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Events

Vans Hi Standard Returns to Chamrousse for 2017


Saturday sees the Vans Hi Standard series return to Europe – with Chamrousse, France, hosting once more the open freestyle throwdown.

If you’ve never had the pleasure of witnessing this particular comp before, the concept is simple. Open jam format (open to all ages), 720 maximum spin limit, and judges ruling on style only.

As well as prizes, you can get yourself registered for free, grab some much and a lift ticket without opening your wallet – and throw down with hopes of gaining the “Van Doren Rail Best Trick”, “Most Improved Rider” or “Worst Bail” titles.

See below for more details:

