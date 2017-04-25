Stubai - Ring The Bell Highlights - Onboard Magazine

Events

Stubai – Ring The Bell Highlights

Stubai Zoo's crazy spring park design goes OFF!

If the Stubai Zoo park setup was literally a bell it would have more dings in it than Big Ben by now – their Prime Line/supersized flow section is one of the raddest park designs we’ve seen this spring!

During the ‘Ring The Bell’ session all kinds of hammers went down, with Belgian giant Sebbe de Buck taking to course with the kind of slow, styled out spins you’d expect from him after his No Grab Is The New Grab edit gave floaty-backside-180 aficionados the horn last November.

All that remains to be said is: when can we give it a go?

