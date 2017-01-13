Red Bull Station Riots Return to Snowpark Nesselwang - Onboard Magazine

This rad jib contest will hit up Snowpark Nesselwang once again from February 10-12…

The Allgäu freestyle scene is booming, with some of the most talented Europe’s finest snowboarders coming from southern Germany. At the Red Bull Station Riots at the Snowpark Nesselwang, the German-speaking snowboard scene will have another chance to show what it’s got as there will be the chance to go head-to-head against international pro riders. In 2016, the international dudes pulled out in front but will 2017 see the locals stake their claim to their park?

Nesselwang in Germany’s Allgäu region will once again go all-urban from 10 to 12 February at the Red Bull Station Riots – the ultimate snowboard and party weekend in the region. The local Jib elite will once again give everything they can alongside their international peers, taking the unique street setup of the Snowpark Nesselwang to pieces.

In 2017, the legendary Snowboard Festival enters its second round and promises to be even heavier. The highlight of the weekend will definitely be the “Best Line Contest”, where the locals will fight for the freestyle crown with the pros. To be there, however, the riders have to prove their snowboard skills in the qualifier jam session, which will also be played out on Saturday, February 11, just before the grand finale.

To register for the Red Bull Station Riots Qualifier on Saturday, February 11, 2017: Redbull.com/stationriots

Cash is King

Of course the Snowpark Nesselwang is also open to the non-pros at the Red Bull Station Riots 2017. At the “Revival Of The Rebels”, on Friday, February 10, local heroes can battle it out to see who is the crowd favourite. The motto of this session is ‘Cash for Tricks!’ Here, the local scene has the chance to kick off the Red Bull station Riots in style and show the international pros what’s possible, before the “Open Night Photo Session” gets underway and with it the chance to snag a banger from the professional photographers assembled at the nightly floodlight shred.

Side events and parties

Thanks to the BBQ session and the finest beats by DJ Kidd Salute, the atmosphere will be pumping on the mountain. But an official afterparty, where the winners will be crowned, must not be missed. This takes place after the “Best Line Contest” in Nesselwang village. As a true snowboarder, you’re able to send it in the bar AND on the hill, so the following morning there’s another open session – “The Park Revolution”. “Early Birds” can also look forward to some love. The first 50 people to book the special weekend package (consisting of lift and party tickets) receive an exclusive “Snipes & Riots” hoodie. First come, first serve!

Bookings are possible from Monday, January 16 at: www.snowpark-nesselwang.de