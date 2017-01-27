TheWedge 2016 – Traditionally Insane Pro-Gathering in Sölden - Onboard Magazine

[Wedge crew. Photo: Roland Haschka/QParks]
Towards the end of the season, the shapers in Sölden get the chance to go nuts and build the biggest, craziest feature they can dream up. Last year it was a beast dubbed The Wedge. We got the lowdown on this heavy session…
“Holy s***, how huge is that jump?!”, “Alright, that thing is definitely big!”, “What an INSANE take-off!”, “Way bigger than it seemed on the pics … scary!”. These were the first comments of heavily experienced kicker slayers like Boris Mouton, Rowan Coultas, Jose Aragon, Werni Stock and Roope Tonteri when they first saw Sölden’s gigantic 2016 special feature in real life. However, after their first runs the freestyle-pros’ opinions had totally changed…
“Rowan Coultas was the craziest! He was the first to hit the jump when we were all very scared”, said Team Oakley. Werni Stock, known for his humble character, was super stoked by Roope Tonteri and Tom Tramnitz, while he himself tweaked the Wedge relentlessly: “Both are extremely stylish riders. Mighty props to those guys. Roope Tonteri always sends it and always takes it to the limit. No matter whether it’s a jump, hip or after-shred beer”, the pro from Zillertal adds with a nudge and a wink. The superstar from Finland remains super chilled and pragmatic as always: “I wanted to get some stylish tricks but in the end everybody started to send it so I sent it as well. Haha!” Werni Stock also finds only warm words for this monster kicker: “To me the airtime of this jump was just so cool! Spinning a frontside 360 you could just chill and enjoy!” ‘Chill and enjoy?! What the ****!’, us average Joes might think now…
