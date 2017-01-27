TheWedge 2016 – Traditionally Insane Pro-Gathering in Sölden - Onboard Magazine

But, as Frank Zappa said, ‘Talking about music is like dancing about architecture.” – we don’t want to blather on too much about the massive action that went down on Sölden’s “The Wedge”. We’d rather have the full edit take us away. Check out the “comfy’n’chill” jumps stomped by this armada of pros at Sölden’s #TheWedge, enjoy!

Interview with the creators of #TheWedge

Swiss-born Sven Toller works as project manager for QParks. Years ago he started as a shaper and soon became a well-respected park designer in the scene. Today as technical director, he supervises diverse projects in Austria, Switzerland and France. For the past two years he has been carrying on the 14-year old tradition of Sölden’s mega-obstacle. In conjunction with Stefan Morocutti he designed and implemented “The Wedge”.

Stefan, currently park designer at AREA 47 Snowpark Sölden, has had a long QParks career to look back to. He is particularly known for his park-design creativity and with his talent handling PistenBully joysticks, he has realized several major projects and parks in Europe. In short: If these two work together, there is something big to come!

Where did the idea of “The Wedge” come from and how many coffees were needed?

Stefan Morocutti: Sven came up with this idea. The first thoughts were aiming for “understatement” – something to use for epic tricks. We then decided to twist and bend the original idea into something tremendous.

Sven Toller: The spot at Silberbrünnl seemed perfect. This is where we found this massive cone of three avalanches, which was perfect to build onto.

What sort of expectations did you have?

Sven: In the beginning not too many. We wanted the kicker to be massive with lots of airtime and great to jump.

How important are these kind of projects for the scene and the riders?

Sven: I think the riders are really enjoying those enormous obstacles. There aren’t many areas in Europe – or at least not in the Alps – that want to or are able to support these major projects. To photograph an element without contest pressure or anything alike is very rare nowadays.

Steff: I also think these kind of projects are of particular importance. For riders, it’s a great option for good coverage. From the scene’s perspective it’s double-edged: The obstacles are getting bigger and more extreme and injuries are a tricky talking point. The next snowboarding generation will probably be bred in a “lab” – I mean in the gym. With these dimensions you have to exactly know what you are doing and what you are going for. For that reason, the sessions in Sölden are “invite-by-QParks-only” and strictly prohibited for public access. The joy of snowboarding is therefore slightly drifting off its original value but that’s what progress is!