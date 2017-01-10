Suzuki Nine Royals Invites Up-and-Comers to Join Roster of Athletes - Onboard Magazine

Suzuki Nine Royals Invites Up-and-Comers to Join Roster of Athletes

 

[Simon Gruber and Werni Stock tackle the monster hip at last season’s Nine Knights in Watles. Photo: David Malacrida]

By combining the Knights and the Queens for a unified event, the Suzuki Nine Royals will host some of the world’s most talented male and female skiers and snowboarders at Watles, South Tyrol for a week of progressive riding from March 27th to April 1st, 2017.

Since their inception, the Suzuki Nine Knights and Nine Queens have invited young hopefuls to join the ranks with the opportunity to show off their ability and style on a dream feature. This year, the event continues the tradition with the “Become a Royal” Video Competition, which offers a Wildcard in four categories: female snowboarder, female skier, male skier and male snowboarder.

An exciting mix of professional riders will be at the week long progression session including:
Kjersti Ostgaard-Buaas, Sebbe de Buck, Anna Gasser and Simon Gruber.

Become a Royal – Online Video Competition

For a chance to ride the unreal feature, send your “Become a Royal” edit featuring your best tricks and favourite style on various features. The deadline is February 26th, 2017. More details and all entries on can be found on www.nineknightssnow.com.

Be there to watch the action live during the Public Contest Day on April 1st, 2017 at Watles, South Tyrol in Italy.

Hailey Langland at last year’s Nine Queens. Photo: David Malacrida

Nine Knights Nine Queens Nine Royals

