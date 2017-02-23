Step by Step - Girls Progression at the Vans Penken Park - Onboard Magazine

[Franzi tail grabbing. Photos: Patrick Steiner]

When the Girls Shred Session took place last Saturday in Mayrhofen, the weather gods were certainly pulling all kinds of tricks – dense fog, snowfall and bright sunshine, you name it. The most memorable sight of the day were the smiles on the girls’ faces, though. The fully packed program for girls only included park coaching, photo and film sessions, having lunch together and the Vans Penken Park’s setup was amazing as usual.

Progression for each skill level

In the morning, a couple of snowflakes were dancing in the air, as the girls were getting ready for the session. During the collective warm-up, there was plenty of stretching, chatting and laughing – one could certainly sense that the girls were eagerly looking forward to their shred day together with the coaches. No matter if park newbie or experienced local – the snowboard coaches Lisa Filzmoser and Maria Kuzma provided advice for all the girls to reach their individually set goals. The Girls Shred Session was the perfect setting to get to know other like-minded shred sistas and they were definitely more than enthusiastic about the coaching, “I think the coaches’ step-by-step approach is brilliant. They supported us with plenty of helpful tips and tricks,” said snowboarder Verena Heyder.

Franzi lipsliding.

Sun’s out, guns out!

After completing the first, extensive progression session, the shred queens certainly earned their free lunch. Meanwhile, the sun was shining brightly and the gang was full of new energy and ready to enter the medium kicker line. Here, it was the girls’ turn to unleash their newly acquired skills and have their tricks captured professionally by the QParks media crew. “For me, the highlight definitely was hitting the kickers. The atmosphere was absolutely amazing and all the girls were cheering me on,” Gladice-Louise Blatt points out enthusiastically after her final run.

Nicole Neuert gets to grips with the box.

Just moments before the sun was about to set behind the Zillertal Alps, all the shred queens were gathering for the goodie tombola, where they were getting hooked up with some cool stuff by the Mayrhofen Mountain Railways, Vans Penken Park, QParks, Pinetime Clothing and TSG. All the participants came to the conclusion that it definitely was a successful Girls Shred Session at the legendary Vans Penken Park, including a top-notch atmosphere, cool chicks and progression, progression and even more progression!

You can find more pics and videos from this unforgettable day via www.girlsshredsessions.com, Facebook and Instagram. For further news on the Vans Penken Park you can also go to Facebook, Instagram and, of course, the website of the Mayrhofen Mountain Railways. Besides, we came up with a BRAND-NEW feature for this season ‘Penken Truth‘ – weekly videos by the shape crew straight outta #penkenpark, #staytrue!